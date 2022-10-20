Rangers arrest accused involved in terrorism, drug peddling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation here in Chanesar Goth, Mehmoodabad on Thursday arrested an accused involved in terrorism, police encounters, killings and drug peddling.

According to a Rangers spokesman, the accused identified as Farooq alias Rootha during initial interrogation confessed that he remained involved in drug business from 2006 to 2014 in Chanesar Goth and fled from the city during the Rangers operation.

He also reportedly confessed killing three persons.

A number of first information reports (FIRs) were registered against the accused in Mehmoodabad Police Station for his involvement in terrorist acts and others. Raids were being conducted to apprehend his other accomplices.

The accused was handed over to police for further legal proceedings.