Rangers Arrest Accused Involved In Various Crimes

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 03:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation arrested an accused Ameer Khan, allegedly involved in murders, attempted murders and street crimes from the Orangi Town area of the megalopolis.

According to a spokesman for Rangers on Tuesday, the arrested accused along with his accomplices shot dead a person named Tahir in Orangi Town in May 2022. The FIR of the incident was registered within police station Site A.

The accused shot and injured a man named Usman in December 2022 for resisting robbery in Orangi Town Mominabad. Usman later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

FIR of the case was registered with Mominabad police station.

The CCTV footage of the incident also went viral on social media in which the accused could be easily identified.

During the initial investigation, the arrested accused also confessed to snatching more than 400 mobile phones and cash over a million, in more than 200 incidents of robbery and street crimes in different areas of the city.

Raids were being conducted to nab other accomplices of the accused.

The arrested accused had been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

