KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation in Manghopir area arrested an accused involved in recent target killing of a police officer in Orangi Town and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

The paramilitary force arrested accused Muhammad Asif alias Bhaaya who was allegedly involved in target killing of an Assistant Sub-Inspector Akram Khan on August 28th, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

The accused was arrested with the help of CCTV footage.

During initial interrogation, the arrested accused confessed his crime saying that he and his accomplice Muhammad Shaheen alias Bihari had been to jail various times and a number of First Information Reports were registered against both of them in different police stations.

The arrested accused had been handed over to police.

According to details, on August 28th, a 45-year-old ASI Akram Khan, son of Sarwar Khan, posted as Investigation Officer in Manghopir Police Investigation Branch, was shot killed at a hotel in Orangi Town while his other colleague remained miraculously safe.