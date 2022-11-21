UrduPoint.com

Rangers Arrest Con Man From Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 11:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police, in a joint intelligence-based operation, have arrested a con man from Jahangir Road.

According to Sindh Rangers spokesman on Monday, the accused identified as Faizan alias Faizi, was impersonating an official of a law enforcement agency and threatened many people and extorted huge amounts of cash.

The accused along with his gang used to abduct various people and collect huge sums of money in the form of bribes. For this purpose, Faizan had also rented a flat in Soldier Bazar. Apart from this, he was also involved in supplying weapons to the criminals and receiving their share of the looted money.

Raids are being carried out to arrest his other accomplices.

The arrested accused was handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

