Rangers Arrest Con Man Posing As Law Enforcement Officer
Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police, in a joint intelligence-based operation in Surjani Town, apprehended an alleged con man who had been extorting people by posing as a law enforcement officer.
A Rangers spokesperson said on Friday that the suspect, identified as Nauman alias Ali, was detained.
The suspect had been collecting extortion money from residents in and around Surjani Town under the guise of being a law enforcement official.
The apprehended individual has been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today
Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest three cattle thieves2 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law in Nizampur11 minutes ago
-
JQMWA to set up 350 slaughtering points12 minutes ago
-
DC reviews monsoon preparation plan; asks line departments to remain high alert21 minutes ago
-
One killed, 5 injured in train-car collision22 minutes ago
-
Peshawar Medical College hosts Gaza Seminar, calling for remedial action31 minutes ago
-
Drugs dealer given death sentence, wife life imprisonment for abetting charges32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan issues visas to pilgrims on Ranjeet Singh's death anniversary41 minutes ago
-
Upper House witnesses mix reaction over budget 2024-2551 minutes ago
-
,,,51 minutes ago
-
PHMH thanks Saudi counterpart for special arrangements of pilgrimage train this year51 minutes ago
-
Two held with narcotics1 hour ago