Rangers Arrest Drug Peddler, Recovers Drugs, Stolen Mobile Phones
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested a drug peddler and recovered drugs, stolen mobile phones, different sim cards, passport and cash from his possession.
According to Rangers spokesperson on Monday, the accused identified as Muhammad Javed was arrested from Natha Khan, Drigh Road.
The Rangers recovered 1.5kg heroin, 2.
7kg mixture of ice methamphetamine and heroin, 460 grams of hashish, stolen mobile phones, sim cards of different networks, passport and cash from the accused.
During initial interrogation it was revealed that the arrested was involved in drug supply in different areas of the megalopolis and abroad also. Raids were being conducted to apprehend other accomplices of the accused.
Arrested accused along with recovered drugs and other things has been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.
