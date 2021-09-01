UrduPoint.com

Rangers Arrest Drug Peddlers, Drug Pushers

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint operation arrested 37 suspects from University Road on Wednesday

According to a news release, arrested suspects include drug peddlers and pushers also.

The area residents and KU management lauded the action against menace of drugs by law enforcement agencies and termed it the need of the hour.

Arrested suspects have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

