Rangers Arrest Five Of Most Wanted Drug Peddlers Gang

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:11 PM

Rangers arrest five of most wanted drug peddlers gang

Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Police apprehended five of a most wanted drug peddlers gang involved in over 200 street crimes, extortion and other crimes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Police apprehended five of a most wanted drug peddlers gang involved in over 200 street crimes, extortion and other crimes.

According to a news release on Friday, accused identified as Arslan alias Mithu, Muhammad Bilal alias Billu, Owais alias Pathan, Zameer and Muhammad Hamza, were arrested from old Golimar area.

The accused were involved in over 200 mobile snatchings, extortion, drug peddling, robberies and street crimes.

Rangers also recovered drugs and arms from their possession.

During initial interrogation they confessed that they used to work at drug den of notorious drug peddler Kashif Dada. They also revealed collecting Rs. 10,000/- to 15,000/- from each of the shopkeepers in old Golimar area, on instructions of Kashif Dada, who using WhatsApp from abroad demand extortion from traders.

The arrested were also involved in killing and injuring their rivalry drug peddlers. The arrested accused have been handed over to police for further legal actions.

