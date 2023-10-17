Rangers arrest five peddlers, recover drugs, NCP goods

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh in its drive against the smuggling, arrested five alleged drug peddlers, recovered drugs from their possession and also seized a large quantity of non-custom paid goods.

According to a spokesman for Rangers on Tuesday, the Rangers and Customs authorities during checking at the Hub check post located at the border of Sindh and Balochistan arrested five drug peddlers and recovered 2.50 kg of Ice from their possession. The recovered drugs are worth more than Rs. 20 million.

Besides, drugs Pakistan Rangers also seized China salt, cigarettes, Indian gutka and betel nuts were also seized from the said check post.

Arrested accused along with recovered drugs and NCP goods were handed over to Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.