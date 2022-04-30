Rangers arrest five robbers

Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence-based operation with the police arrested five members of a robbers gang from Super Highway, Northern Bypass

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence-based operation with the police arrested five members of a robbers gang from Super Highway, Northern Bypass.

According to a news release on Saturday, the arrested accused Kashif, Abdul Rasheed, Zafar, Mir Hassan and Saddam were involved in robberies and street crimes in Bahria Town, Super Highway, Dunba Goth, Malir Link Road and DHA areas.

The Rangers recovered arms used in crimes, snatched mobile phones, cash, motorcycle and a car from their possession.

The accused were handed over to police for further legal proceedings.