Open Menu

Rangers Arrest Five Robbers

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 09:46 PM

Rangers arrest five robbers

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Police collaborated on multiple operations, resulting in the apprehension of five suspected robbers across different districts of the megalopolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Police collaborated on multiple operations, resulting in the apprehension of five suspected robbers across different districts of the megalopolis.

The detainees were nabbed from various locations including Gulshan Iqbal, Gadap Town, and Ghosia Mobile Market, as per the spokesperson for Sindh Rangers on Wednesday.

During the operations, the law enforcement agencies seized a 30 bore pistol, ammunition, a mobile phone, and two motorcycles from the possession of the apprehended individuals.

The arrested suspects were identified as Qaisar, Sameer, Moiz Tanoli, Aqib, and Usama. Subsequently, they, along with the recovered weapons and ammunition, were transferred to the police custody for further legal procedures.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Mobile Gadap Gulshan Market From

Recent Stories

Pakistan attaches high importance to its ties with ..

Pakistan attaches high importance to its ties with Iran: Pirzada

4 minutes ago
 Wheat purchase record registered properly; growers ..

Wheat purchase record registered properly; growers being paid within 24 hours

5 minutes ago
 Naqvi visits CDA for briefing on administration, m ..

Naqvi visits CDA for briefing on administration, management, development

4 minutes ago
 AJK PM praises the OIC declaration seeking early s ..

AJK PM praises the OIC declaration seeking early settlement of Kashmir issue

5 minutes ago
 AJK government moves to implement a broad-based to ..

AJK government moves to implement a broad-based tourism uplift plan in picturesq ..

55 minutes ago
 Three arrested for killing colleague in Pindigheb

Three arrested for killing colleague in Pindigheb

55 minutes ago
SFA sealed Rukana Dairy, Gharib Nawaz hotel

SFA sealed Rukana Dairy, Gharib Nawaz hotel

55 minutes ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) collects ov ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) collects over Rs 4.12m from 128 defaulte ..

56 minutes ago
 Man killed over old feud in Hassanabdal

Man killed over old feud in Hassanabdal

56 minutes ago
 First phase of Tajir Dost Scheme limited to only r ..

First phase of Tajir Dost Scheme limited to only registration: FBR

56 minutes ago
 USAID’s locally-led development in education, he ..

USAID’s locally-led development in education, health transforms Buner, Upper D ..

56 minutes ago
 SA Gardens, Wapda quality for National Challenge C ..

SA Gardens, Wapda quality for National Challenge Cup semis

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan