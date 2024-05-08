Rangers Arrest Five Robbers
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 09:46 PM
Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Police collaborated on multiple operations, resulting in the apprehension of five suspected robbers across different districts of the megalopolis
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Police collaborated on multiple operations, resulting in the apprehension of five suspected robbers across different districts of the megalopolis.
The detainees were nabbed from various locations including Gulshan Iqbal, Gadap Town, and Ghosia Mobile Market, as per the spokesperson for Sindh Rangers on Wednesday.
During the operations, the law enforcement agencies seized a 30 bore pistol, ammunition, a mobile phone, and two motorcycles from the possession of the apprehended individuals.
The arrested suspects were identified as Qaisar, Sameer, Moiz Tanoli, Aqib, and Usama. Subsequently, they, along with the recovered weapons and ammunition, were transferred to the police custody for further legal procedures.
