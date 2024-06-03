Rangers arrest five suspects, recover arms, ammunition

During a joint snap checking operation, Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police apprehended five suspects in the Orangi Town area of Karachi, besides recovering four pistols and 74 rounds of ammunition from the suspects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) During a joint snap checking operation, Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police apprehended five suspects in the Orangi Town area of Karachi, besides recovering four pistols and 74 rounds of ammunition from the suspects.

A spokesperson for the Rangers on Monday stated that during routine snap checking, Rangers personnel conducted a detailed search after noticing suspicious movements by the individuals in a vehicle.

The suspects have been identified as Abu Bakr, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Badshah, Dost Muhammad, and Atiq-ur-Rehman. They, along with the seized arms and ammunition, have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.