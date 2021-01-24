UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers Arrest Four Extortionists

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 01:20 PM

Rangers arrest four extortionists

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh alongwith Police on intelligence based information arrested four of extortionists gang, who were also involved in drug business.

Accused Fahad, Sufyan, Usama and Ilyas had demanded Rs. 2.

5 million extortion money from a trader on January 19, said a news release on Sunday.

The accused had threatened the trader to kill him and his son in case of non payment of extortion. The Rangers utilizing the technical resources successfully apprehended all four accused. The mobile phone, sim card and other items used in the crime have also been seized.

All arrested have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

