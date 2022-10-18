UrduPoint.com

Rangers Arrest Four Street Criminals

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 11:06 PM

Rangers arrest four street criminals

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation on Tuesday arrested four alleged street criminals from Muaripur area who were planning for a robbery in Muaripur truck stand and recovered arms and motorcycles from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation on Tuesday arrested four alleged street criminals from Muaripur area who were planning for a robbery in Muaripur truck stand and recovered arms and motorcycles from their possession.

According to the Rangers spokesman, arrested were identified as Faizan, Abu Talha, Ali Raza and Shehroz.

During the initial interrogation they confessed their involvement in over 15 incidents of street crimes and told that they had finalized their plan to commit a robbery at Mauripur Truck stand.

The Rangers recovered two 30 bore pistols and two motorcycles from their possession. Raids were being carried out to apprehend their other accomplices.

Arrested accused along with recovered pistols and motorcycles were handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Robbery Criminals From

Recent Stories

Thousands strike in France for higher wages

Thousands strike in France for higher wages

9 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Can Not Corroborate Reports of Iran ..

Pentagon Says Can Not Corroborate Reports of Iran Planning to Provide Missiles t ..

9 minutes ago
 US Intercepts 2 Russian Bombers Near Alaskan Coast ..

US Intercepts 2 Russian Bombers Near Alaskan Coast, Posed No Threat - NORAD

9 minutes ago
 US Sees No Indication of Russian Intention to Use ..

US Sees No Indication of Russian Intention to Use Nukes, But Ready for Incident ..

9 minutes ago
 Effectiveness of Russian Aviation Proven During Sp ..

Effectiveness of Russian Aviation Proven During Special Operation - Military Com ..

12 minutes ago
 PAC recommends govt to reduce import duties on veh ..

PAC recommends govt to reduce import duties on vehicles

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.