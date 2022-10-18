Rangers arrest four street criminals

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation on Tuesday arrested four alleged street criminals from Muaripur area who were planning for a robbery in Muaripur truck stand and recovered arms and motorcycles from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation on Tuesday arrested four alleged street criminals from Muaripur area who were planning for a robbery in Muaripur truck stand and recovered arms and motorcycles from their possession.

According to the Rangers spokesman, arrested were identified as Faizan, Abu Talha, Ali Raza and Shehroz.

During the initial interrogation they confessed their involvement in over 15 incidents of street crimes and told that they had finalized their plan to commit a robbery at Mauripur Truck stand.

The Rangers recovered two 30 bore pistols and two motorcycles from their possession. Raids were being carried out to apprehend their other accomplices.

Arrested accused along with recovered pistols and motorcycles were handed over to police for further legal proceedings.