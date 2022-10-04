UrduPoint.com

Rangers Arrest Gang Involved In Over 500 Robberies

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Rangers arrest gang involved in over 500 robberies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police, in a joint intelligence-based operation, arrested five-member gang of robbers from Korangi area and recovered stolen motorcycles and arms on Tuesday.

According to Rangers spokesman, arrested accused identified as Muhammad Afaq alias Uffi alias Chaddi, Younus, Yaqoob alias Kala, Abdullah alias Ganja and Kamaluddin alias Kammo confessed their involvement in over 500 robberies during which they snatched Rs.

1.2 million cash, more than 300 mobile phones and 30 to 35 motorcycles. They confessed selling the snatched motorcycles in parts.

The Rangers recovered 9 snatched motorcycles, 17 mobile phones and arms used in robberies. Raids were being carried out to apprehend their other accomplices, the spokesman added.

All the arrested accused along with recovered items had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

More Stories From Pakistan

