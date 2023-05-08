UrduPoint.com

Rangers Arrest Gangs Involve In Street Crimes

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Rangers arrest gangs involve in street crimes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Orangi Town, nabbed five suspects of two dacoit gangs allegedly involved in drug peddling, robberies and street crimes.

The arrested accused were identified as Shahzeb, Naveed, Aamir, Saeed and Adil, said a news release on Monday.

Illegal arms and ammunition used in the crimes and a stolen motorcycle were also recovered from their possession.

According to details, in March, the accused Shahzeb and Naveed snatched mobile phones from more than 15 people in a day in different areas including Nazimabad Chowrangi, board Office, Orangi Town. The CCTV footage of an incident also made rounds over social media in which they could be easily seen firing.

While the other three accused of the robber's gang, Amir, Saeed and Adil, snatched dozens of mobile phones in a day in different areas of the megalopolis including Nazimabad, Board Office and Orangi Town. The accused were wanted to police in several cases.

During initial interrogation, accused Shahzeb and Naveed confessed to snatching 200 mobile phones and more than Rs 0.5 million in over 100 street crimes committed in Orangi Town, Nazimabad, SITE and suburbs.

While accused Aamir, Saeed and Adil confessed to snatching 300 mobile phones and cash in more than 150 street crimes in Orangi Town, Nazimabad, SITE and suburbs.

Raids were being conducted to arrest other accomplices of the accused.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Firing Rangers Police Mobile Social Media SITE Orangi March From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imda ..

Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imdaad Group Delegation

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees f ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees from Customs Leadership and Sup ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Y73 Shines with Its Remarkable Design and Pow ..

Vivo Y73 Shines with Its Remarkable Design and Powerful Camera Features in Pakis ..

2 hours ago
 Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Official ..

Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Officials Visits Punjab IT Board

2 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in ..

Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in Congo

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.