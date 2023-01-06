Rangers arrest head of street criminals gang

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Orangi Town Frontier Colony arrested an alleged head of a street criminals gang and recovered a 9mm pistol along with 5 rounds from his possession.

According to a spokesman for Rangers on Friday, the arrested one was identified as Hidayat ur Rehman alias Kotay.

The arrested accused was involved in committing street crimes in Orangi Town, board Office Roundabout, SITE area, 5 Star Chowrangi and adjacent areas.

Arrested accused along with his other accomplices in October 2022, snatched mobile phones and cash from a staff of a private news channel at gunpoint. The CCTV footage of the incident also made rounds over social media.

The arrested accused along with recovered arms and ammunition was handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.