Rangers arrest most wanted accused involved in robberies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in a joint intelligence based operation arrested two most wanted accused from Korangi area.

According to a news release on Monday, arrested were identified as Shahid Arshad and Muhammad Umar alias Umar Pathan.

The accused during initial interrogation confessed killing police constable Muhammad Yasir on Ghous Pak Road, Korangi over robbery resistance. Upon their indication, two of their accomplices identified as Muhammad Waqas alias Munna and Muhammad Kashif alias Adil were also arrested and a 30 bore pistol used in the crime was also recovered from their possession.

All arrested were involved in number of robberies and had been to jail also. They have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.