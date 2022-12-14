Rangers arrest 'most wanted' Lyari gang commander Mullah Nisar

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Lyari arrested a most wanted commander of a Lyari Gang Mullah Nisar alias Salam from Lyari area on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Lyari arrested a most wanted commander of a Lyari Gang Mullah Nisar alias Salam from Lyari area on Wednesday.

According to a spokesman for Rangers, the arrested was wanted for his involvement in targeted killings, police encounters, terrorism, extortion, and arms business.

The accused remained an active member of Lyari Gang of Rehman Dacoit and Aman Committee from 2003 to 2008. He joined Uzair Baloch Gang in 2013. His name was enlisted in the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department's Red Book and the government of Sindh had fixed prize money of Rs. 0.5 million for his arrest, he added.

Meanwhile, the Rangers spokesman apprised that the arrested accused during the interrogation revealed that to escape his arrest in the Karachi operation he fled to a foreign country in 2015 by getting a bogus CNIC with a changed name as Muhammad Salam and later moved to a neighboring country in 2016.

Accused Mullah Nisar had come to Karachi some time ago from the neighboring country and was trying to organize his group.

There were 18 FIRs registered against the accused in Chakiwara and Kalakot police stations. Raids were being conducted to arrest other associates of the accused. The arrested accused had been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.