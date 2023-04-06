Close
Rangers Arrest Notorious Drug Peddler, Recover Drugs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Rangers arrest notorious drug peddler, recover drugs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation near National Highway arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered different types of drugs from his possession.

According to a spokesman for Rangers on Thursday, the arrested identified as Saddam Hussain was a notorious drug peddler and was wanted to different police stations for his involvement in the drug business and other crimes.

The accused used to supply heroin and Ice in different areas of the city. Raids were being carried out to apprehend his other accomplices.

The arrested accused was handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

More Stories From Pakistan

