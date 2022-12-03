UrduPoint.com

Rangers Arrest Ring Leader Of Drug Peddlers, Robbers Gang

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2022 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Yousuf Goth, Baldia Town arrested an alleged gang leader of drug peddlers and robbers gang.

According to a news release on Saturday, the arrested was identified as Jalal, as a 9mm pistol, 100 rounds and 30 packets of gutka were recovered from his possession.

The accused was involved in drug peddling, multiple robberies in different areas of Karachi, and providing weapons on rent to criminals.

Raids were being conducted to arrest his other accomplices. He had been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

