Rangers arrest ring leader of robbers, drug peddlers gang

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police, in a joint intelligence based operation in Yousuf Goth, Baldia Town arrested an alleged ring leader of robbers and drug peddlers gang.

The accused arrested was identified as Naseem. Drugs and a 30 bore pistol was recovered from his possession, said spokesman for Rangers on Thursday.

During preliminary investigations, the accused confessed that his gang was involved in more than 35 incidents of street crimes, including snatching mobile phones, cash and motorcycles from citizens at gun point in different areas of the city. He further revealed that he used to provide arms on rental basis to criminal elements. Raids were being conducted to arrest other accomplices of the accused.

The accused arrested along with recovered pistol and drugs had been handed over to police for further legal action.