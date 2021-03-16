Rangers arrest robber, drug peddler

KARACHI, Mar 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested a robber and drug peddler Aftab Alam from Orangi Town.

Arrested accused confessed that he purchased a plot of land in Surjani Town area,said a news release on Saturday.

Accused Aftab committed a house robbery in Orangi Town and snatched Rs. 1 million on January 15, 2021.

FIR of the incident was registered in Iqbal Market police station.

He told the Rangers during preliminary interrogation that he purchased a plot in Rs. 250,000/- in Surjani Town, a motorcycle in Rs. 45,000/- while the rest of the amount was spent in other expenses.

Arrested accused was involved in number of robberies and drug business in different parts of city. He has been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

Further probe was underway.