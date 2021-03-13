UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers Arrest Robber, Drug Peddler In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 04:39 PM

Rangers arrest robber, drug peddler in karachi

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested a robber and drug peddler Aftab Alam from Orangi Town

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested a robber and drug peddler Aftab Alam from Orangi Town.

Arrested accused confessed that he purchased a plot of land in Surjani Town area,said a news release on Saturday.

Accused Aftab committed a house robbery in Orangi Town and snatched Rs. 1 million on January 15, 2021.

FIR of the incident was registered in Iqbal Market police station.

He told the Rangers during preliminary interrogation that he purchased a plot in Rs. 250,000/- in Surjani Town, a motorcycle in Rs. 45,000/- while the rest of the amount was spent in other expenses.

Arrested accused was involved in number of robberies and drug business in different parts of city. He has been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Business Police Station Robbery Orangi Aftab Alam January FIR Market From Million

Recent Stories

Infinix customers can now win Rs. 300,000 from Not ..

27 minutes ago

Meillard leads Pinturault in Slovenia giant slalom ..

2 minutes ago

Two drug peddlers arrested; 3100 grams charras rec ..

2 minutes ago

Chaudhry mills case: NAB approaches LHC for Maryam ..

2 minutes ago

March 14 to be last day to get free plants from Rw ..

2 minutes ago

Nine including terrorist of banned outfit, vehicle ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.