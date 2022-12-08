UrduPoint.com

Rangers Arrest Robber From Orangi Town

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 01:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation in Orangi Town arrested an alleged robber involved in numerous robberies.

According to a spokesman for Sindh Rangers on Thursday, the arrested was identified as Shehzad alias Chotu.

The arrested accused on November 22nd this year, along with his accomplices namely Kashif and Waqas snatched cash Rs. 50,000 from a shop and a licensed pistol of the shop owner.

During preliminary investigations, the arrested accused confessed his involvement in more than 6 robberies snatching 20 mobile phones and cash Rs. 0.2 million from citizens. Raids were being carried out to apprehend his other accomplices. The arrested accused had been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

