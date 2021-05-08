UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers Arrest Seven Members Of Street Criminals Gang

Faizan Hashmi 15 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 08:04 PM

Rangers arrest seven members of street criminals gang

Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Police apprehended seven members of a street criminals gang from Essa Nagri

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Police apprehended seven members of a street criminals gang from Essa Nagri.

Arrested accused were identified as Jameel Akhtar, Muhammad Ashraf, Nadeem alias Deepak, Micheal John, Shehzad alias Shaka, Tariq alias Tara and Saleem alias Aslam, said a news release on Saturday.

During initial interrogation, arrested accused confessed that they were running an organized street criminals gang and committed street crimes and robberies in areas including Gulshan Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Mausamiyat, Bahadurabad, Sabzi Mandi, Gul Bahar and Nazimabad.

They had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Tara Gulshan Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

33 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.