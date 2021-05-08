Rangers arrest seven members of street criminals gang

Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Police apprehended seven members of a street criminals gang from Essa Nagri

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Police apprehended seven members of a street criminals gang from Essa Nagri.

Arrested accused were identified as Jameel Akhtar, Muhammad Ashraf, Nadeem alias Deepak, Micheal John, Shehzad alias Shaka, Tariq alias Tara and Saleem alias Aslam, said a news release on Saturday.

During initial interrogation, arrested accused confessed that they were running an organized street criminals gang and committed street crimes and robberies in areas including Gulshan Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Mausamiyat, Bahadurabad, Sabzi Mandi, Gul Bahar and Nazimabad.

They had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.