Rangers arrest street criminal involved in over 200 street crimes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in the Orangi Town area arrested an alleged street criminal involved in more than 200 robberies.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the arrested identified as Ahmed Ali during initial interrogation confessed his involvement in more than 200 street crimes in which he along with his accomplices snatched over 300 mobile phones and cash Rs.

0.5 million from citizens.

The accused along with his other accomplice on March 28th this year snatched a motorcycle from a citizen at gunpoint in SITE Area. He could be easily identified in CCTV footage of the incident.

Raids were being carried out to apprehend his other accomplices. The arrested accused was handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.