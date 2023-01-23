UrduPoint.com

Rangers Arrest Street Criminal, Recover Looted Valuables

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2023 | 08:25 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, and Police in a joint intelligence based operation in Ibrahim Hyderi area on Monday arrested an accused involved in street crimes in different areas of the megalopolis, and recovered three stolen motorcycles, seven mobile phones and arms used in crimes from his possession.

According to spokesman for Rangers, the accused arrested was identified as Muhammad Adil. During initial interrogation, Adil confessed to his involvement in committing street crimes in Landhi and Korangi.

He was handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

