Rangers Arrest Street Criminals Involved In Over 300 Street Crimes

Published October 17, 2022

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested three alleged street criminals from Landhi and Korangi on Monday and recovered 15 snatched mobile phones and a motorcycle used in the crimes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested three alleged street criminals from Landhi and Korangi on Monday and recovered 15 snatched mobile phones and a motorcycle used in the crimes.

According to spokesman for Rangers, arrested accused identified as Muhammad Abbas, Zafar Ansari and Imran Alam confessed their involvement in over 300 street crimes in the city.

They used to unlock the snatched phones, change their IMEI and sell them in Korangi and Landhi areas. Raids were being carried out to apprehend their other accomplices.

Arrested accused along with recovered motorcycle and mobile phones were underway to police for further legal proceedings.

