Rangers Arrest Suspect Involved In Street Crimes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 03:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the police collaborated in a successful operation that led to the apprehension of a suspect allegedly involved in street crimes and robberies in Afridi Colony area of SITE Town.

Bashir Ahmed, the apprehended individual, was reportedly engaged in robbing citizens when the law enforcement agencies, comprising Rangers and police personnel, swiftly intervened and arrested him at the scene, according to spokesman for Rangers on Friday.

Following his arrest, authorities seized weapons, ammunition, a motorcycle, and a mobile phone believed to be associated with his criminal activities.

During preliminary questioning, Ahmed confessed to his involvement in multiple incidents of robbery, street crimes, and armed robberies across various parts of Karachi. Efforts are underway to capture his accomplices.

The suspect, along with the recovered weapons and ammunition, has been transferred to the custody of the police for further legal action.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Mobile Robbery SITE Criminals Afridi

