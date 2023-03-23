UrduPoint.com

Rangers Arrest Three Involved In Street Crimes

March 23, 2023

Rangers arrest three involved in street crimes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police, in a joint intelligence-based operation in Laasi Goth area of the city, arrested three accused involved in street crimes and recovered snatched mobile phones and wallets from their possession.

Arrested were identified as Zohaib, Imran and Shehroze.

Accused Zohaib was the gang leader who also provided training for looting people outside banks, according to a news release on Thursday.

The arrested accused confessed their involvement in a number of street crimes. Raids were being carried out to apprehend their other accomplices.

The accused were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

