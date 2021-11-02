UrduPoint.com

Rangers Arrest Three Most Wanted Members Of Bandits Gang

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 09:13 PM

Rangers arrest three most wanted members of bandits gang

Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Police arrested three most wanted members of a robbers gang including their ringleader from Orangi Town area and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession

According to a news release on Tuesday, the para-military force arrested ringleader Faisal alias Jumlo, Farhan alias Kana and Hayat Khan, who along with their other accomplices were involved in robberies in Orangi Town, Manghopir Road and surrounding areas.

According to a news release on Tuesday, the para-military force arrested ringleader Faisal alias Jumlo, Farhan alias Kana and Hayat Khan, who along with their other accomplices were involved in robberies in Orangi Town, Manghopir Road and surrounding areas.

The gang comprises of about 10 to 15 members. A 12 bore shotgun, six pistols and 35 different types of rounds were recovered from their possession.

Arrested accused along with recovered arms and ammo have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

