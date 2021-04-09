Rangers arrest three of most wanted dacoit gang

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested three members of a most wanted dacoit gang from Orangi Town and recovered snatched mobile phones, a motorbike and arms used in crimes from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Muhammad Faizan alias Faizi, Shehzad and Majid alias Nanha during preliminary interrogation confessed committing number of street crimes and robberies, said a news release on Friday.

The accused had snatched a motorbike from a citizen on gun point in Ghaziabad area on March 2, 2021, FIR of which was registered at Pakistan Bazar Police Station.

Both arrested had been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.