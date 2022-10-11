Rangers arrest three of robbers gang

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested three of a robbers gang from Sohrab Goth and Hussain Hazara area and recovered snatched cash, auto-rickshaws and a motorcycle from their possession.

According to spokesman for Rangers on Tuesday, the arrested robbers were identified as Sikandar alias Sakku, Muhammad Rafiq alias Goshu Gopang and Amjad Ali Dayo. Rangers recovered snatched cash Rs. 0.1 million, two auto-rickshaws and a motorcycle from them.

During preliminary investigations the arrested accused told that they used to rob passengers in their auto-rickshaws at Punjab Bus Stand, Al-Asif Square, Water Pump Chowrangi, Saddar, Shahra-e-Faisal and other areas in Sohrab Goth, and looted cash and valuables.

They revealed that they had so far snatched cash about Rs. 4.5 to 5 million and valuables from the passengers of their auto-rickshaws.

The arrested accused along with the auto-rickshaws, motorcycle, cash and other stolen valuables have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.