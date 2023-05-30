UrduPoint.com

Rangers Arrest Three Robbers

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Rangers arrest three robbers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Surjani Town Sector C-51 arrested three alleged street criminals of a gang and recovered illegal arms and ammunition from their possession.

Arrested were identified as Imran, Abdul Rahman and Salal, said police sources on Tuesday.

The accused committed more than 17 robberies in different parts of Surjani Town during which they snatched 15 mobile phones and cash Rs. 92,000 from citizens. During initial interrogation, they also revealed injuring a citizen over robbery resistance.

Arrested along with recovered arms and ammunition were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Mobile Robbery Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE pension authority clarifies eligibility criter ..

UAE pension authority clarifies eligibility criteria for &#039;Shourak&#039; ben ..

6 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister of Belarus in Islamabad on two-da ..

Foreign Minister of Belarus in Islamabad on two-day official visit

38 minutes ago
 Efforts to weaken armed forces' bond with people w ..

Efforts to weaken armed forces' bond with people will never succeed: COAS

44 minutes ago
 GCC Chief stresses importance of cooperation with ..

GCC Chief stresses importance of cooperation with EU

51 minutes ago
 First group of Chinese Muslims arrives in Saudi Ar ..

First group of Chinese Muslims arrives in Saudi Arabia for Hajj

51 minutes ago
 MICE events at Dubai World Trade Centre fuel Dubai ..

MICE events at Dubai World Trade Centre fuel Dubai’s GDP, driving AED13 bn in ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.