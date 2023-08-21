Open Menu

Rangers Arrest Three Robbers

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Rangers arrest three robbers

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested three alleged robbers from Orangi Town and recovered snatched mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested three alleged robbers from Orangi Town and recovered snatched mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession.

According to a spokesman for Rangers on Monday arrested were identified as Ayaz, Abdul Saboor alias Saboora and Ehtisham alias Ahsan alias Shehroze.

The arrested were involved in robberies, snatching and tempering of mobile phones. A motorcycle and snatched mobile phones from the possession of the arrested.

Accused Ayaz on July 25 this year, along with his other accomplice committed a robbery on an old age citizen in Orangi Town.

CCTV footage of the incident also went viral over social media. Ayaz could be easily identified in the footage.

During initial interrogation, the arrested confessed their involvement in more than 50 robberies in which they snatched 200 mobile phones and cash more than Rs. 0.1 million. They also confessed to tempering over 100 mobile phones. Raids were being conducted to apprehend their other accomplices.

The arrested had been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Mobile Social Media Robbery Orangi July From Million

Recent Stories

Chief Commissioner RTS chairs meeting to enhance p ..

Chief Commissioner RTS chairs meeting to enhance public services in Battagram di ..

4 minutes ago
 RCEP boosting ASEAN economic integration into glob ..

RCEP boosting ASEAN economic integration into global economy

4 minutes ago
 PM distributes cheques among Jaranwala incident af ..

PM distributes cheques among Jaranwala incident affectees

4 minutes ago
 Indian Army unprovoked firing martyrs elderly, tra ..

Indian Army unprovoked firing martyrs elderly, traumatises three women

4 minutes ago
 Aneeq urges expansion of 'Road to Makkah' project, ..

Aneeq urges expansion of 'Road to Makkah' project, enhanced pilgrim facilities i ..

12 minutes ago
 Three killed in traffic accident

Three killed in traffic accident

12 minutes ago
India's water aggression jeopardizes South Punjab ..

India's water aggression jeopardizes South Punjab rural economy: Wattoo

10 minutes ago
 Afghanistan making education plan for female unive ..

Afghanistan making education plan for female university students

10 minutes ago
 Supreme Court to hear PTI chief's appeal on Aug 23 ..

Supreme Court to hear PTI chief's appeal on Aug 23, in Toshakhana Case

10 minutes ago
 PM thanks KSA leadership for facilitating Pakistan ..

PM thanks KSA leadership for facilitating Pakistani pilgrims

10 minutes ago
 BoK hosts seminar to promote Islamic Banking, elim ..

BoK hosts seminar to promote Islamic Banking, eliminate interest

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt decides to take action against dacoits, ..

Sindh Govt decides to take action against dacoits, street criminals

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan