Rangers arrest three robbers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested three alleged robbers from Orangi Town and recovered snatched mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession.

According to a spokesman for Rangers on Monday arrested were identified as Ayaz, Abdul Saboor alias Saboora and Ehtisham alias Ahsan alias Shehroze.

The arrested were involved in robberies, snatching and tempering of mobile phones. A motorcycle and snatched mobile phones from the possession of the arrested.

Accused Ayaz on July 25 this year, along with his other accomplice committed a robbery on an old age citizen in Orangi Town.

CCTV footage of the incident also went viral over social media. Ayaz could be easily identified in the footage.

During initial interrogation, the arrested confessed their involvement in more than 50 robberies in which they snatched 200 mobile phones and cash more than Rs. 0.1 million. They also confessed to tempering over 100 mobile phones. Raids were being conducted to apprehend their other accomplices.

The arrested had been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.