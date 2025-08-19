Rangers Arrest Three Suspects Involved In Kidnapping
Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrested three suspects allegedly involved in kidnapping during a snap-checking operation on Jahangir Road.
According to a Rangers spokesperson on Tuesday, the arrested were identified as Muhammad Noman, son of Qari Riaz Hussain, Faridul Haq, son of Saeedul Haq, and Muhammad Noor, son of Syed Ameen.
Illegal weapons, ammunition, and a snatched motorcycle were recovered from their possession. However, their accomplice Muhammad Noor alias Muna Dancer, son of Abdul Shakoor, managed to escape.
Initial investigation revealed that Muhammad Noman was the gang leader and already booked in a kidnapping-for-ransom case registered at Gulshan-e-Maymar Police Station.
Faridul Haq was wanted in multiple robbery and illegal weapons cases by Risala, Brigade, and Orangi Town police stations. Muhammad Noor was allegedly involved in drug trafficking and was wanted by Taimuria Police Station.
The spokesperson added that the arrested suspects were also wanted in a kidnapping-for-ransom case at Jamshed Quarters Police Station. Earlier, on August 14, four of their accomplices Amir Ali, Bilal Ali, Faisal Rana, and a woman, Gulzarah Shabbir were arrested by Rangers while attempting to abduct a 15-year-old boy, Rashid Buledi.
The arrested men, along with the recovered weapons and stolen motorcycle, have been handed over to police for further legal action.
