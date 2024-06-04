Rangers Arrest Two Bandits After Encounter
Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 09:54 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Tuesday arrested two robbers after an encounter in Faizo Ladu area of Kashmore.
According to a Rangers spokesman, a Rangers team was on patrol in Faizu Ladu area where the accused were robbing the citizens. Upon seeing the Rangers, the robbers opened fire.
After an exchange of fire, the Rangers apprehended two robbers, one in injured condition, while their accomplice managed to escape.
The arrested accused were identified as Deedar Jatoi and Ranjhan Jatoi, who are members of the Saeed Khanani gang. The Rangers also recovered an SMG, mobile phones and a motorcycle.
The Rangers later handed over the arrested robbers, along with the recovered weapons and stolen goods, to the police for further legal action.
