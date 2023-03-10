Rangers arrest two drug peddlers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police, in a joint intelligence-based operation on Friday, arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Ilyas and Anwar Ali, said a news release issued here.

The suspects used to purchase drugs worth Rs. 1.2 million monthly from Hun Chowki and sell it to Garibabad, Malir and Khokhrapar areas. They had been to jail earlier also for their involvement in cases of the same nature.

Raids were being carried out to arrest their other accomplices.

The arrested accused along with recovered drugs had been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.