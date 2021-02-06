UrduPoint.com
Rangers Arrest Two Most Wanted Activists Of Lyari Gang War's Zahid Ladla Group

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 10:04 PM

Rangers arrest two most wanted activists of Lyari Gang War's Zahid Ladla Group

Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Lyari, nabbed the most wanted accused Amnn alias Naresh and Osama alias Marwari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Lyari, nabbed the most wanted accused Amnn alias Naresh and Osama alias Marwari.

The accused are said to be members of Lyari Gang War (LGW), Zahid Ladalla and Majid alias Majna group, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Rangers on Saturday.

The suspects are allegedly involved in serious crimes such as murder, attempted murder, extortion, drug trafficking, dacoity and grenade attack.

The accused have revealed during the initial investigation that on the orders of Rashid alias Chikna and Irshad alias Ulu of Zahid Ladla group, shot dead Saddam, in a rickshaw at Phool-patti Lane of Lyari on November 15, 2020.

Accused Amnn alias Naresh has disclosed that he along with other accomplices had collected extortion from traders in different areas of Lyari as well as carried out over 80 armed robberies along with others in the Baldia, Civil Hospital, Jodia Bazar and Sher Shah areas.

The Rangers have handed over the accused to the police for legal action while raids are being conducted to arrest other accomplices of the accused.

The public is appealed to report criminal elements and activities immediately to the nearest Rangers' check post, Rangers Helpline 1101 or Rangers Madadgar WhatsApp number 0347-9001111, through call or SMS. Their Names will be kept confidential.

