Rangers Arrest Two Most Wanted Criminals

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 08:03 PM

Rangers arrest two most wanted criminals

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh Friday along with police on intelligence based information arrested two members of most wanted gang involved in kidnapping for ransom, street crimes and robberies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh Friday along with police on intelligence based information arrested two members of most wanted gang involved in kidnapping for ransom, street crimes and robberies.

The arrested persons were identified as Abdul Hameed alias Mulla and Ali Raza alias Sanwal, who also shot injured a senior citizen over robbery resistance, said a news release.

The arrested during initial interrogation confessed that they shot injured a senior citizen namely Shabbir Ahmed over resistance to robbery attempt in Patel Para on September 24, 2020 and fled from the scene.

They also confessed committing number of robberies and other crimes in different parts of the city.

Accused Abdul Hameed alias Mulla and Ali Raza alias Sanwal have also been arrested four times earlier and have remained in prison.

Raids are being conducted to apprehend their other accomplices. The arrested have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

