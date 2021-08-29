Rangers arrest two smugglers with liquor

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Rangers arrested two smugglers with Indian made liquor near Ganda Singh Wala border.

Police said on Sunday that Deputy Superintendent Ranger Muhammad Nawaz during a patrolling near Alam Shaheed checkpost Alake, spotted two suspects carrying liquor.

The patrolling team arrested the suspects identified as Tariq and Ashfaq and recovered 88 liters Indian made liquor from them.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.