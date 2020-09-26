UrduPoint.com
Rangers Arrest Two Street Criminals

Sat 26th September 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Saturday along with the police in an intelligence based action arrested two accused involved in heinous street crimes from Azizabad area.

The arrested street criminals were identified as Zaheer Alam alias Babu alias Wickey and Khalid Hussain alias Shera, according to a news release.

The arrested accused on March 1, 2020, mercilessly snatched a purse from a woman and video of the incident also surfaced in which the culprits could be easily identified.

Further investigations against arrested were underway.

