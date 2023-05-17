Rangers arrest two street criminals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police, in a joint intelligence-based operation, have arrested two alleged street criminals from Orangi Town area.

The arrested were identified as Abu Talib and Tauseef Shah, said a news release on Wednesday.

The arrested accused during initial interrogation revealed their involvement in more than 70 street crimes during which they snatched 200 mobile phones and cash over Rs.

1 million in Orangi Town, Nazimabad, SITE and adjacent areas.

On May 6th this year, the accused snatched cash and a mobile phone from a citizen at gunpoint from outside a house in Bangla Bazar Orangi Town. The CCTV footage of the incident also made rounds on social media, wherein they could be easily identified.

Raids were being carried out to apprehend their other accomplices.

Both arrested suspects were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.