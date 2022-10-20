Rangers arrested RAW trained former MQM-London activist

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police, during a joint intelligence based operation in Liaquatabad Town on Thursday, arrested an Indian intelligence agency (RAW) trained former activist of MQM- London involved in terrorism, extortion and killings and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police, during a joint intelligence based operation in Liaquatabad Town on Thursday, arrested an Indian intelligence agency (RAW) trained former activist of MQM- London involved in terrorism, extortion and killings and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

According to a spokesman of Rangers, the accused identified as Wasim Javed alias Wasim Boss alias Wasim Tinda was a former activist of MQM-London's Liaquatabad Sector. He was trained by Indian intelligence agency. Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for manufacturing and use of explosive material and handling of different arms.

The accused used to head the MQM London's target killing team and was involved in numerous incidents of target killings and terrorism.

During preliminary investigations, the accused revealed that he used to collect extortion money on large scale and was involved in many killings, attempt to murder cases and terrorism for the MQM-London till 2013. To avoid his arrest, the accused fled abroad and had recently returned to Karachi. Raids were being conducted to arrest his other accomplices.

Accused Wasim Javed along with recovered arms and ammo was handed over to police for further legal proceedings.