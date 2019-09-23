Rangers arrested six suspects in Karachi

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Monday arrested six suspects during action against outlaws in different areas of the city and recovered illicit weapons, stolen property and charas from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Sindh on Monday arrested six suspects during action against outlaws in different areas of the city and recovered illicit weapons, stolen property and charas from their possession.

According to a Sindh Rangers spokesperson, the raids were conducted in the areas of Alfalah, Liquatabad and Jackson, in which accused Shakir, Muhammad Kashif, Akram, Abid, Tariq Saleem and Bilal were arrested.

The arrested accused were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.