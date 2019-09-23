UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers Arrested Six Suspects In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 16 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 11:00 PM

Rangers arrested six suspects in Karachi

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Monday arrested six suspects during action against outlaws in different areas of the city and recovered illicit weapons, stolen property and charas from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Monday arrested six suspects during action against outlaws in different areas of the city and recovered illicit weapons, stolen property and charas from their possession.

According to a Sindh Rangers spokesperson, the raids were conducted in the areas of Alfalah, Liquatabad and Jackson, in which accused Shakir, Muhammad Kashif, Akram, Abid, Tariq Saleem and Bilal were arrested.

The arrested accused were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Jackson From

Recent Stories

New design academy launched to create next generat ..

54 minutes ago

West Papua: Day of violence sees at least 27 dead

55 minutes ago

Trump says he put no pressure' on Ukraine, as tens ..

55 minutes ago

Franco exhumation: Spain's Supreme Court to make k ..

55 minutes ago

All main rivers run normal:FFC

1 hour ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.