UrduPoint.com

Rangers Arrested Street Criminals

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2022 | 06:42 PM

Rangers arrested street criminals

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police on Thursday arrested two street criminals red-handed when they were robbing a citizen at University Road near Al-Mustafa Trust Hospital

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police on Thursday arrested two street criminals red-handed when they were robbing a citizen at University Road near Al-Mustafa Trust Hospital.

According to spokesman for Rangers, accused identified as Muhammad Zubair and Muhammad Bilal were robbing a citizen namely Farhan Ali Siddiqui when they were arrested.

The accused could be easily identified in CCTV footage also. Two 30-bore pistols along with ammunition, 6 mobile phones and a motorcycle without number plate were recovered from the possessions of arrested.

Arrested accused along with recovered items were handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Mobile Road Criminals From

Recent Stories

Encroachments removed from Wadhu wah on court orde ..

Encroachments removed from Wadhu wah on court orders

3 seconds ago
 TurkStream Will Not Replace Nord Streams, They Hav ..

TurkStream Will Not Replace Nord Streams, They Have Different Capacities - Pesko ..

47 seconds ago
 Iran Confirms Uranium Enrichment at 3rd Cascade of ..

Iran Confirms Uranium Enrichment at 3rd Cascade of Centrifuges at Natanz Plant - ..

49 seconds ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

51 seconds ago
 Tajikistan Welcomes Transformation of CICA Into In ..

Tajikistan Welcomes Transformation of CICA Into International Organization - Pre ..

53 seconds ago
 Meeting reviewed measures to eliminate smog

Meeting reviewed measures to eliminate smog

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.