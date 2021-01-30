Rangers arrested two accused

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Saturday arrested two accused including a most-wanted terrorist belonging to Lyari Gang in two separate raids

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Saturday arrested two accused including a most-wanted terrorist belonging to Lyari Gang in two separate raids.

According to a news release, the para-military force along with police on intelligence based information nabbed a most-wanted terrorist belonging to Lyari Gang namely Muhammad Ismail alias "Payntira" who was nominated in number of cases registered against him in different police stations for his involvement in murders, attempt to murders, extortion collection, kidnapping for ransom, drug peddling, police encounters and other heinous crimes.

The accused confessed that he had fled abroad in 2016 to escape arrest during Karachi operation and has been returned to country few months back to reactivate his gang in Lyari.

In another action, the Rangers with police on intelligence based information, arrested a member of a killer gang namely Sameer Sheikh alias "Haji" from Saeedabad Baldia Town.

The arrested was involved in attempt to murders and extortion collection in the areas of Saddar, Kaghzi Bazar, Kharadar, Lyari, Gulshan Iqbal and others.

The accused on December 7, 2020, on the instructions of Ustad Ahmed Ali Magsi Group, armed with a pistol while his accomplices with hand grenades had entered into a builder's office in Sharafabad Gulshan Iqbal area to demand Rs. 5 million extortion money. The CCTV footage of the incident also went viral over social media.

Both arrested along with arms and ammunitions, have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.