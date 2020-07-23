Rangers arrests 10 including extortionists, street criminals

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Thursday arrested 10 accused including extortionists and street criminals from different parts of the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Thursday arrested 10 accused including extortionists and street criminals from different parts of the metropolis.

According to a news release, the para-military force apprehended 3 extortionists from Shahra e Faisal area. The arrested belong to MQM London.

The Rangers also arrested 7 street criminals were arrested from the areas including Korangi Industrial Area, Ferozabad and Baldia Town. The arrested were involved in number of crimes including looting citizens, possessing illegal arms, and others.

The Rangers recovered illegal arms, ammunition, snatched properties and drugs. All arrested have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.