Rangers arrests 10 including street criminals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Sunday arrested 10 accused including drug peddlers and street criminals from different parts of the metropolis.

According to a news release, the para-military force apprehended three drug peddlers from Kalri and Iqbal Market area.

The Rangers also arrested seven street criminals from the areas including Shahra e Faisal, Soldier Bazaar, Chakiwara and Baghdadi. The arrested were involved in number of crimes including looting citizens, car lifting and others.

The Rangers recovered illegal arms, ammunition, snatched properties and drugs. All arrested have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.